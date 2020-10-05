COM process technology program receives $10K donation

College of the Mainland’s Process Technology program recently received a $10,000 scholarship donation from Air Products, an industrial gas and chemical company. The donation will fund four scholarships of $2,500 each for students in the program. Pictured from left are Air Products’ Bryan Bradley, Byron Brister and Andrew Connolly with Kyle Dickson, board chair of the school, and Warren Nichols, president of the school.

