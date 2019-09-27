Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston happenings

The Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston presented a check for $1,000 to the Texas A&M Galveston Student Propeller Club to assist with expenses for the students to attend the Propeller Club National Convention later this year. Pictured are student members of the club, and presenting the check is H. L. "Bubba" Smith, right, past president of the Propeller Club.
