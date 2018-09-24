Hospital celebrates opening of physician clinics

On Sept. 11, Houston Methodist physicians and staff, along with local residents, celebrated the grand opening of the Physician Clinics at Tuscan Lakes in League City with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new clinic also includes a sports performance turf lane for throwing, running and agility rehabilitation and training, as well as a vertical jump training machine.
