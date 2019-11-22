Jennifer Goodman recognized for leadership

Jennifer Goodman, Ph.D., superintendent of Odyssey Academy, was awarded the 2019 Texas Charter Schools Association Leader of the Year in October. The award is presented each year to a school leader who has gone above and beyond in providing a high quality education to Texas public charter school students. Goodman has been with Odyssey since 2005, and also serves as a mentor for several fellow charter school superintendents.
