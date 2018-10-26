Propeller Club of Galveston

The Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston presented a check for $12,000 for student scholarships at Texas A&M Maritime Academy Galveston at its Oct. 17 meeting. Presenting the check to the students are President Eddie Janek and Past President H.L. “Bubba” Smith. Pictured are student recipients Michael Ford, Daniel Longoria, William Miller, Bjorn Briggs, Blake Swaney, Creason Young, Kyle Salles, Matthew White, Abigail McFall, and Jennifer Wang. And representing Texas A&M Maritime Academy are Col. Michael E. Fossum and Rear Admiral Michael J. Rodriguez.