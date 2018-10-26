Propeller Club of Galveston

The Propeller Club of the Port of Galveston presented a check for $12,000 for student scholarships at Texas A&M Maritime Academy Galveston at its Oct. 17 meeting. Presenting the check to the students are President Eddie Janek and Past President H.L. “Bubba” Smith. Pictured are student recipients Michael Ford, Daniel Longoria, William Miller, Bjorn Briggs, Blake Swaney, Creason Young, Kyle Salles, Matthew White, Abigail McFall, and Jennifer Wang. And representing Texas A&M Maritime Academy are Col. Michael E. Fossum and Rear Admiral Michael J. Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.