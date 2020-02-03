Hitchcock High School student named to All-State Band

Aaron Qualls, a senior at Hitchcock High School, was selected to The Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Band after competing against 2,288 students at its annual competition. Qualls plays the trombone in the school's band. This is his second time being named to the All-State band.
