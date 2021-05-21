Texas City ISD happenings

Texas City's Future Farmers of America placed in 29 events at April’s Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. Students can spend up to 10 months caring for animals twice a day, every day, plus practicing with them to show. The Texas City Independent School District's school board recently recognized the district's FFA students who placed third or higher. Nikki Ashcraft is the agriculture teacher. Also pictured with the students is Nakisha Paul, school board president.

