Neha Virani earns Girl Scouts' highest honor

Neha Virani, a Clear Creek High School senior, has become a Gold Award Girl Scout. Virani created coloring books as part of a program to help children with different types of diagnosis be less afraid of undergoing surgical procedures. Her main goal was to teach the children about their bodies and understanding how the procedure would affect them.
