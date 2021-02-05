Local student wins $25,000 scholarship

Julie Trinh, a student at Clear Horizons Early College High School, was one of 106 recipients who was awarded the 2021 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. Trinh will receive a $25,000 scholarship, which recognizes students who've remained committed to continuing their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming great personal adversities and navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.horatioalger.org.

