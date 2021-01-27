Texas City High School volleyball team makes history

Nakisha Paul, right, president of the Texas City Independent School District's Board of Trustees, is pictured with members of the Texas City High School volleyball team, who for the first time in the school's history, finished the post-season as a regional quarterfinalist in the volleyball playoffs. The team was recognized by the board at its January meeting. The Lady Stings finished the season with an overall record of 15-8.

