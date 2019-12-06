Kiwanis Club of La Marque receives donation

La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane, second from right, awarded the Kiwanis Club of La Marque a monetary contribution for its annual Ks for Kids Fundraiser through the La Marque Youth Fund on Dec. 2 inside La Marque Council Chambers. Also pictured from left is Alex Getty, past president, Colleen Martin Merritt, president, and Rilee Born, past president.
