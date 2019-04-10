Local student attends Freedoms Foundation

In March, Jason Scott (center), a student at Dickinson High School, attended the Freedoms Foundation's leadership conference at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. He represented the Anchor Club of the school, which is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Dickinson. Scott was provided with a wide range of educational programs that cultivate a responsible citizen with knowledge of American history and democracy, understanding of constitutional rights, familiarity with the free enterprise system and entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to serve as a leader in his community.
