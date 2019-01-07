Mitch Youts receives Silver BEAR Award

Mitch Youts was presented with a Silver Barrios Employee Award and Recognition Award. Pictured from left: Robert McAfoos, president Barrios Technology; Youts; Michele Hendershot, Joint Operations and Integration System Technology supervisor; Dylan Mathis, International Space Station Communications manager; and Jeff Cline, director project management Barrios Technology.
