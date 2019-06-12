Local youth set to attend youth leadership forum

Renard L. Simmons Jr. has been invited to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum Advanced Medicine and Health Care conference at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Simmons will be a sophomore at Ball High School in the fall, and was nominated to attend the forum by his chemistry teacher. He also has maintained a 4.0 GPA for nine consecutive years and is currently enrolled at Galveston College.
