Texas City High School Class of 1973

The Texas City High School Class of 1973 held its 45-year reunion Oct. 20 at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School in Texas City. The group enjoyed a round of golf and celebrated with about 50 classmates and friends at the reunion festivities. The group can't wait to celebrate its 50th reunion.

