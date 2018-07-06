College of the Mainland employees and family members volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston on June 30. The group provided an ice cream social, as well as arts and crafts activities. Participating were (kneeling, left to right) Ami and Mia Brown, and (standing l-r) Dr. Mary Starz, Amanda Garza, Kari Drake, Lauren Davila, Rosie Rojas, Leanne Downton, Chris Rushing and James Schroeder.
