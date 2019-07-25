K-TOR Radio helps with 'Christmas in July'

Ball High School Media Arts' students Isaiah Courtney, left, and Josh Martinez broadcast live-remote for K-TOR Radio during the recent "Christmas In July" in-store food drive sponsored by Randalls. For the fifth consecutive year, Randalls has hosted this promotion as the kickoff to the annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" Food Drive, set for Dec. 6, coordinated in Galveston by Ball High School staff and students.
