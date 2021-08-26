Community-based organization empowers young girls

Choose to Dream, a community-based organization designed to empower young girls, held its end-of-summer program meeting at Rosenberg Library in Galveston Aug. 21. The organization, led by Loreal Hunter, second from left on back row, is designed to build self-esteem, leadership capabilities, enhance educational enrichment, and provide essential life-learning lessons and advice to children. Each young lady received a seven-week completion certificate.

