Friendswood High School student named semifinalist

Anushka Jetly, a senior at Friendswood High School, was selected as one of 300 semifinalists for the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Out of 1,993 applicants for this year’s competition, Jetly was selected as one of 300 to receive a $2,000 scholarship for innovative thinking and exceptional research skills. Jetly will be considered amongst the other semifinalists to become one of 40 finalists who will be announced after Jan. 22.