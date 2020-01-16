Friendswood High School student named semifinalist

Anushka Jetly, a senior at Friendswood High School, was selected as one of 300 semifinalists for the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Out of 1,993 applicants for this year’s competition, Jetly was selected as one of 300 to receive a $2,000 scholarship for innovative thinking and exceptional research skills. Jetly will be considered amongst the other semifinalists to become one of 40 finalists who will be announced after Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.