Education foundation awards grants to teachers

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation surprised Kristy Loye, an art teacher at Santa Fe Junior High School, right, with a $1,500 grant for a ceramics program as part of her curriculum. The foundation awarded teachers with $47,000 in grants during its Grant Parade on Dec. 13.
