The principal of Santa Fe High School recently announced the honor roll for the fourth nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
All A's
Ninth grade: Kendal Andrus, Leila Barreras, Christopher Baulis, Danny Berns, Ariana Briones, Katelyn Brock, Kamree Brown, Dillon Caldwell, Skylar Caloway, Rick Chaconas, Riley Chaconas, Ally Childs, Hope Christopher, Leon Clark, Kailey Dinhobl, Brooke Fonke, Jeremiah Garcia, Jax Garrett, Shelby Grassmuck, Patrick Hayes, Seth Kamata, Kaitlyn Ketchum, Kelsey Levis, Alejandro Martinez, America Martinez, Wyatt Moore, Joseph Moosavi, Zane Murff, Kaiyan Murphyjones, Tyler Peloquin, Lauren Radicioni, Mackenzie Schuck, Ryleigh Shubert, Me’Aloha Slayton, Sydney Tanner, Trenton Tanner, Madilyn Vaughn, Arya Vyas, Emmett Wagner, Morgan Walton, Nathan Williams, and Jonathan Wright.
10th grade: Erin Anderson, Anthony Arcidiacono, Kate Baccinelli, Paulina Becerril, Ashlee Black, Laney Bland, Sydney Bland, Devin Brown, Kaitlyn Cashiola, Autumn Chambless, Kiana Chastain, Leslie Clark, Thomas Cook, Jaiden Cooper, Ginnipher Copeland, McKinsey Criss, Kamryn Cruz, Lilly Eilermann, Collin Fogle, Lane Fuller, Alora Garcia, Stephen Garcia, Juliana Gonzales, Jaylynn Grimes, Hannah Hall, Katelyn Harmeyer, Jaysa Hildebrand, Heidi Hillman, Elizabeth Hodge, Shealea Johnson, Kyler King, Kaitlyn Kramer, Tyler Long, Kalei Lovos, Devynity Morris, Lance Nix, Regan Payne, Jenna Radicioni, Jaylee Rushing, Arhianna Scales, Kyla Scheck, Madylan Shaw, Kristen Simpson, Rylee Slaughter, Brooklyn Spencer, Devin Stoffel, Madison Sustr, Lane Tacquard, Jamison Thornton-Wright, Hailey Tye, Wyatt Van Houten, Allison Vassallo, Emma Wallace, and Jaden Yettevich.
11th grade: Christopher Adams, Chloe Auzston, Sasha Bishop, Trevor Brock, Kensley Clark, Caiden Claxton, Christianna Clingerman, Royal Cumby, Carli Daffern, Gracelyn Daugherty, Bethanie Durant, Katelyn Garza, Thomas Gerami, Michaela Henson, Destiny Hicks, Julieann Hicks, Kimberly Hill, Clayton Holder, Vincent Holm, Canton Hughart-Kempf, Jericka Jankowski, Meagan Mundine, Ashley Nickerson, Mya Perez, Bryce Raines, Jacob Reed, Michelle Ren, Izabella Rickel, Ashlyn Roberson, Alyssa Rouse, Khole Ryan Albakri, Sonya Salazar-Lopez, Olivia Sanchez, Kevin Small, Elizabeth Stegman, Faith Sumney, Barrett Swope, Allison Walton, Ernest Western, and Bailey Williams.
12th grade: Sydney Allen, Katie Armstrong, Amaya Austin, Calista Batson, Macy Bertolino, Kennedy Birdwell, Sarah Birkmeyer, Payton Boody, Rylie Bouvier, Tegan Brewer, Justin Brown, Aubrea Burnam, Jessica Cantrell, Coby Cerda, Gracie Cervantes, Laney Childs, Savannah Clark, Lindsay Corley, Katelynn Cothey, Angelina Coulter, Sierra Dean, Bianca Deluna, Kayla Derrick, Noah Dupuy, Charlye England, Bruce Erekson, Daniel Evans, Jacob Garza, Makayla Garza, Jaivyance Gillard, Thomas Godinich, Raquel Gonzales, Alexia Goolsby, Kyle Grassmuck, Shelby Haaga, Jaxson Hagewood, Madison Hayes, Julianne Hernandez, Garrett Hertenberger, Jaleigh Holloway, Paul Hopkins, Caroline Lee, Adamari Lujan, Angelica Martinez, Cole McGuire, Henry Moreno, Isaac Neiman, Layne Nix, Alyssa Nolan, Jose Orellano, Kendra Ott, Danielle Overstreet, Payton Pierce, Brock Radicioni, Vanessa Ramon, Saydie Recknor, Stormie Renevey, Dalton Ricca, Priscilla Rodriguez, Destiny Sanchez, Parker Swope, Colby Tacquard, Ciara Trahan, Keith Velasquez, Marcus Villarreal, McKenna Whittaker, Morgan Wilson, Dylan Womack, and Breonna Zegarelli.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Kase Albrecht, Madelyn Basye, Angel Becerril, Jerek Benningfield, Natalie Bradford, Bailey Braunsdorf, Payton Carroll, Brooke Castle, Ryland Chambless, Anneliese Clark Moreno, Abigail Clingerman, Garrett Cochran, Chelsey Coulter, Kaidence Cox, Leonardo Cuello, Larissa Curtner, Kylie Davidson, James Davis, Kiahya Davis, Marcus Davis, Rebecca Davis, Jayden Douat, Grant Eckenrode, Brianna Edgley, Kassandra Ennis, Shelby Ferestad, Brianna Finkler, Alysia Flores, Joseph Floyd, Taylor Frampton, Ryland Freudensprung-Laymance, Jordan Gaston, Sadie Jackson, Elizabeth Jewell, Delia Joiner Bonilla, Madison Jones-Lenhart, Alexander Keller, Camryn Kirchner, Kaede Kotch, Kenneth Lance, Bryce Leal, David Lemire, Lorenzo Lerma Hernandez, Elisa Lopez, Jessica Lopez, Brayleigh Macaluso, Grayson Martin, Alayna McClure, Landon McDonald, Kylie McGee, Alexisia McKinzie, Avri Miles, Kassidy Moffett, Wyatt Moore, Mason Myers, Lacie Ostermayer, Reid Ostermayer, Lane Peloquin, Cadence Perez, Myriah Perez, Connor Pfaff, Maegan Pugh, Cavan Richardson, Trinity Rife, Jacie Schoen, Alexander Scofield, Alicia Selesky, Shelby Shelton, Ethan Slawson, De’Ayla Smith, Summer Taylor, Stefano Tiso, Kaden Vicknair, Holden Weaver, Lindsey Whatley, Earney Wilson, and Trace Wohleb.
10th grade: Nathan Ballew, Brayden Benard, John Cappadona, Camden Clark, Ty Cole, Kendall Cook, Jordyn Crouch, Hector DeLaMora, Arianna Edmond, Eunice Estrada, Callee Eversole, Madison Finch, Briana Flores, Ashlyn Fockelmann, Miranda Gonzez, Austin Greer, Aaron Grimm, Rebecca Guzman, Donovan Hamlin, James Hart, Kadance healy, Johnny Hernandez, Grant Howard, Joshua Johnson, Caston Kennedy, Syvanna Kennedy, Austen Lafrage, Christopher Llopyd, Kyla McDonald, Makenna McGuire, Cadin McKinzie, Austin Moffett, Arturo Moraga Fernandez, Kylah Nelson, Chandler Nolan, Sierra Norsrtom, Cloe Pain, Jayqwan Pearson, Sidne Peters, Sadie Quinn, Edgar Rodriguez Mendoza, Meah Salinas, Reece Sandoval, Kindall Satsky, Avery Scales, Ethan Schanzer, Amiya Scurlock, Autumn Smith, Madison Stookey, Jackson Stroud, Brandon Touchstone, Marissa Vargas, Devon Weaver, Briauna West, Magdalen Zakkizadeh, and Morgan Zegarelli.
11th grade: Madison Atkins, Brianna Babcock, Jacob Balvantin, Karissa Betancourt, Jordyn Blakeman, Hunter Branch, Kiersten Bryant, Kailey Buck, Melinda Cabe, Keegan Carpenter, Emma Cerda, Cameron Cobb, Jacob Cyr, Alexis De Los Santos, Jordan Decker, Skylar Doherty, Briana Feaster, Christopher Garcia, Luke Garcia, Alex Garcia-Perez, Taylor Guida, Lexi Gunter, Tyler Harrison, Eric Harrity, Harrison Hilliard, Amiee Hoff, Jacob Huskey, Shaye Labeth, Christopher Lausch, Franklyn Lewis, Madison Luparello, Michael Martinez, Lexie McCaskill, Andrews Moraga Martinez, Rhett Ostermayer, Marissa Owens, Jairo Paita, Reagyn Perryman, Caeden Pollard, Desiree Sanchez, Reagan Smith, Chelsea Stiles, Reed Stricklind, Nicholas Thompson, Miguel Uresti, Kloee Vanier, Logan Wilson, and Korbin Winton.
12th grade: Natalie Alvarez, Ramon Armendariz, Katrina Bardwell, Brittany Barker, Brenton Beohm, Angela Bickerstaff, Sophy Botello Vela, Miya Brown, Katelyn Buffington, Brooklynn Butler, Kaylin Cagnola, Skylar Campbell, Matthew Carter, Jacob Cavness, Tristan Cundiff, Ryleigh De La Rosa, Chase Dierschke, Kalysta Dill, Ashton Dobson, A’Zha Edmond, Kaitlyn Elkins, Katy Estep, Kyle Fraser, Elyssa Garcia, Albert Garza, Brianna Gaus, Joseph Gibbs, Lindsey Gilliam, Destiney Golden, Zara Gonzalez, Jaxon Griego, Abigail Guerrero, Cody Hebert, Haylee Henry, Bernardo Hernandez, Reynaldo Herrera, Zachary Huddleston, Caitlyn King, Manuel Lopez, Epic Lucas, Ryleigh Mata, Alexander McClintock, Claire McGuire, Brianne Methvin, Tapainga Moore, Andrew Nall, James O’Day, Eagan Oliver, Elizabeth Paddie, Tanner Parmer, Jonathon Parson, Hunter Pearson, James Robbins, Hailey Robinson, Ashton Shutt, Cage Smith, Kylee Sonnier, Sarah Staples, Freedom Stephenson, James Stidham, Klaas Tadema, Brad Taylor, Alex Trevino, Trenton Wagner, Liberty Wheeler, Kastin Wilde, Emily Womack, and Lauren Worley.
