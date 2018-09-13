Individuals with special needs were invited to a day at the beach with Moody Gardens and Texas Adaptive Aquatics to participate for free in adaptive sports designed just for them on Sept. 8. In its 28th year, the annual Adaptive Water Sports Festival was held at Moody Gardens' Palm Beach. The festival is the largest multi-activity outdoor recreational event on the coast.
