The principal of Roy J. Wollam Elementary School in Santa Fe recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
All A’s
Second grade: Lillian Balle, Wyatt Bolin, Charlie Burch, Slade Clark, Vanessa Clark, Joslyn Crouch, Sutten Daugherty, Alexia Flores, Hannah Gruhn, Aaron Hernandez Del Rio, Hannah Johnson, Willow Jordan, Liliannah Knape, Gabriel Lozano, Jaxson Luikart, Robert Macclelland, Maire Madewell, Charlie Mattes, Jackson Meyer, Ember Moore, Evelyn Olvera, Hunter Pelischek, Lillian Puckett, Tania Puebla, Deven Rodriguez, Mikayla Rodriguez, Carter Sandoval, Weston Sasser, Jonah Saylor, Cole Searcy, Perseus Sechrist, Leeam Sobnosky, Emma Sullivan, Haley Taylor, Chase Thompson, Luke Tinney, Claire Tombrella, Madison Wooten, Elizabeth Wright, and Jaxon Yanas.
Third grade: Sydney Armstrong, Allie Bulgier, Jaxon Cooley, Joseph Dickerson, Brooklyn Dreamer, Chloe Gaus, Karson Hill, Dean Janice, Aiden Jordan, Eliana Kamata, Aaron Lazenby, Jaylynn Lopez, Cameron Martinez, Dominic Martinez, Julia Meiller, Mollie Hefner, William Moore, Brantley Nelson, Chloe O’brien, Gracie O’Gorman, Macie Pelischek, Lilyanne Thompson, Chase Van Horn, and Cooper Woitena.
Fourth grade: Hailey Alcaraz, Braden Boatman, Rylen Doty, Maddaks Dunham, Carter Durand, Evan Franks, Kennedy Gass, Rhett McGuire, Aven Meehan, Bradson Miller, Jackson Moore, Ashly Pell, Blakely Reilly, Malin Riggs, Makenna Ryan, Aubriella Scott, Jeffrey Shipwash III, Reece Tombrella, and Bentley Villarreal.
Fifth grade: Ismael Beltran, Caroline Doerre, Blair Faulkner, Valerie Grasley, Rowdy Gray V, Gann Howell, Daphne Janice, Hunter Keown, Arianna Lance, Carter Lane, Kinsey Lawrence, Erin Maldonado, Alyssa Martinez, Skylar Mayes, Ayden McCarty, Henry McGuire, Jayden McIntyre, Jacquelynn Newell, Jayde Purl, Nevaeh Ragston, Isaiah Rogers, JJ Saylor, John Shauck, Carson Sunday, Elizabeth Taylor, Madison Tinney, and Teegan Woitena.
A/B honor roll
Second grade: David Abernathy, Gianna Achille, Heather Armstrong, Isaiah Castillo, Hunter Clement, Hudsyn Doty, Kinley Farris, Korbin Gregson, Breanna Gruhn, Kinsey Klyng, Izayah Lujan, Joshua Martinez, Blaze Miller, Ariyana Mitchell-Sowell, Evan Molina, Valorie Pacheco, Emiliana Rico, Alexis Salgado, Jerod Saylor, Dulce Sic Munoz, Garrett Thompson, and Olivia Trigo.
Third grade: Juliana Aguilar, Elizabeth Almendarez, Emily Arredondo, Ryder Banks, Robert Barajas, Summer Burgess, Brantlee Cambiano, Nikol Castillo, Roger Coker, Eli Colson, Ethan Davenport, Abigail Dornfeld, Madison Dupuis, Korbin Faulkner, Cynthia Gonzales, Paisley Holbrook, Benjamin Horton, Lane Howell, Sawyer Huffman, Kruz Hussey, Cole Madewell, Charlie Montemayor, Gavin Morgan, Reilly Morse, Corey Newman, Easton Payne, Libby Purl, Isaac Pursel, Diana Ramirez, Cooper Ray, Ezequiel Reyes, Parker Rickards, Matthew Romero, Bryan Sic Munoz, Haley Sunday, Allie Thompson, Masyn Thompson, Royce Thompson, Elizabeth Tovar, Abby Tucker, Lyara Ward, and Maverick Winton.
Fourth grade: Ted Almendarez, Allison Baird, Ty Barosh, Cheyenne Burks, Cali Coffey, Dana Colson, Peyton Cumby, Lindsey Davidson, Cooper Davis, Rivers Feldpausch, Tracen Flinn, Jace Flowers, Nathalie Garcia, Luke Gosch, Mason Hallows, Emma Harrison, Luke Hodges, Kylie Jones, Colt Kuehl, Alena Martinez, Jimena Martinez, Kimberly May, Madison McCracken, James Moore, Lily-Kate O’Gorman, Kayla Palacio, Cooper Pennington, Sawyer Poindexter, Christopher Pope, Caleb Pope, Natalie Redmond, Lyrikah Rivera, Sailor Stewart, Richard Tobias, and Aubrey Wright.
Fifth grade: Adan Beltran, Rylan Blair, Benjamin Burch, Corey Carrel, Maddison Coleman, Caidence Cooley, Kate Daugherty, Karma Doelitsch, Brayden Fritch, Jason Gerringer, Raegan Hardwick, Kinley Hefner, Abagail Honeycutt, Jocelyn Lee, Elizabeth Lilley, Valeria Lopez, Zane Meehan, Bentley Moya, Guadalupe Munoz, Zackary Munson, Richard Olszak, Piper Rickards, Kinslee Rose, Gabriella Santellana, Ava Sasser, Brandon Shifflett, Madison Smith, Taylor Stockton, Katie Taflinger, Leah Thomas, and Antonio Trigo.
