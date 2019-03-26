The principal of Stewart Elementary in Hitchcock recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 school year.
All A's
Third grade: Silas Jones.
Fourth grade: Patrick Brock, Zoila Brooks, Javon Burnett, Anjelica Garcia, Trenton Phillips, Tyrone Richard, and Cashman Urbanek.
Fifth grade: Xavier Breitschopf, Kolten Cantrell, Melanie Davis, Jayvon Freeman, Julie Olvera, Dawn Petteway, Ke’Shon Richardson, Aaron Vanness, and Coralynn Walker.
A/B honor roll
Third grade: Jae’Shon Alexander, Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado Perales, Aubree Baugh, Easton Cantrell, Kahla Cantrell, Cullen Carney, Ben’Nieyah Creamer, Alexis Duschamp, Alahya Filer, Teralin Garner, Jocobe Hines, Jordan Jones, James Maroni, Jayden McIntyre, Wyatt Moore, Joesph Olvera, Aaliyah Perez, Alexis Ramos, Isaiah Randle, Chloe Robinson, Connor Sparr, Natasha Stevens, Graciella Vanness, and Amber Williams.
Fourth grade: Princess Kylie Cayetano, Brandon Coreas, Duane Crear, Kelvhon Cummings, Mercedes Fergueson, Wendy Garcia, Alaysha Harvey, Addison Harwell, Liliana Hernandez, Jimena Isidro Tabarez, Jody Jackson, Victoria Jackson, Der’eon Johnson, Moriah Jordan, Robert Martin, Kamri Mays, Nehemiah McAfee, Javion McChristian, David Morales, Jaelynn Olmsted, Marshaun Palomares, Urijah Pleasant, Saidey Rivera, Isabella Rodriguez, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Kaleb Scott, Khalil Scott, Angelina Silva, Amarie Smith, Ka’Shayla Thomas, Scout Venegas, Carter Williams, and Tristan Wilson.
Fifth grade: Jaylin Beck, Cuyler Carney, Caden Clemons, Haven Cruz, Jazmine Evans, Javier Fuentes, Alexander Fuqua, Hana Galvan, Jamiya Gilford, Gabriela Guajardo, Caden Hillesheim, Tyler Jimenez, Damien Jones, Kyra Jones, Zoe Lewis, Mariah Martinez, Robert Perez, Argenis Picasso, Ranferi Pineda, Kylee Provis, Reid Ricard, Kimora Richardson, Cassandra Rodriguez, J’Kiyah Sanders, Shania Scott, Ganin Smith, and Lillian Wallace.
