Bay Area Youth Singers' happenings

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.