Bay Area Youth Singers' happenings

The Bay Area Youth Singers Children's Choir are pictured performing at the Space Center Rotary Shrimporee event. The nonprofit vocal music education program has served more than 2,000 children and youth over the past 15 years. To view a clip of their performances, visit bayareayouthsingers.org.

