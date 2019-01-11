Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School recently announced its second nine-weeks awards for the 2018-19 school year.

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

PreK3: Luke Powell

First grade: Reagan Farrell

Second grade: Raegan Fontenot and Alessandra Guzman

Third grade: Brianna Baughn and Hunter Mach

Fourth grade: Jack Comeau, Lane Farrell, Miguel Mejia, and Tyler Nelson

Sixth grade: Waylon Maxwell and Victoria McNally

HONOR ROLL

All A's

First grade: Ellie Almendarez

Second grade: Ted Almendarez, Raegan Fontenot, and Alessandra Guzman

Third grade: Raylee Lawson

A/B honor roll

First grade: Reagan Farrell, Dominic Garza, Townes Medrano, Allison Munoz, Hannah Novicky, and Ethan Velez

Third grade: Brianna Baughn, Reese Landry, and Oscar Santos

Fourth grade: Colbie Ballard, Jack Comeau, Lane Farrell, Isabell McNally, and Tyler Nelson

Fifth grade: Samantha Guzman

Sixth grade: Slade Click, Rylie Farrell, Colby Kadlecek,and Waylon Maxwell

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription