Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School recently announced its second nine-weeks awards for the 2018-19 school year.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
PreK3: Luke Powell
First grade: Reagan Farrell
Second grade: Raegan Fontenot and Alessandra Guzman
Third grade: Brianna Baughn and Hunter Mach
Fourth grade: Jack Comeau, Lane Farrell, Miguel Mejia, and Tyler Nelson
Sixth grade: Waylon Maxwell and Victoria McNally
HONOR ROLL
All A's
First grade: Ellie Almendarez
Second grade: Ted Almendarez, Raegan Fontenot, and Alessandra Guzman
Third grade: Raylee Lawson
A/B honor roll
First grade: Reagan Farrell, Dominic Garza, Townes Medrano, Allison Munoz, Hannah Novicky, and Ethan Velez
Third grade: Brianna Baughn, Reese Landry, and Oscar Santos
Fourth grade: Colbie Ballard, Jack Comeau, Lane Farrell, Isabell McNally, and Tyler Nelson
Fifth grade: Samantha Guzman
Sixth grade: Slade Click, Rylie Farrell, Colby Kadlecek,and Waylon Maxwell
