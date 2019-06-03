Librarian wins grant from education foundation

Clear Creek Independent School District's Education Foundation recently awarded grants to members of its district. Falcon Pass Elementary School Librarian, Amber O’Banion, center, is pictured with her grant “Rigamajig” sponsored by Monument Chemical. Also pictured from left is Kris Sturgul and Adam Pingle of Monument Chemical, Jonathan Cottrell, CCEF board chairman, and Joe Barlow, CCEF director.
