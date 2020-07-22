Friendswood recognized for award-winning presentation

The city of Friendswood has again been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. It was presented to Katina Hampton, director of administrative services, second from left; Jennifer Walker, budget manager; Rhonda G. Bloskas, deputy director of administrative services, finance, far right, by Phyllis Rinehart, from the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas. This is the 17th consecutive year the city has been awarded this recognition.

