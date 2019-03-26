Clear Creek ISD theatre productions earn nominations

Students in theatre productions from Clear Springs, Clear Lake and Clear Brook high schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District have earned eight nominations for the 17th annual Tommy Tune Awards by Theatre Under the Stars. Pictured is Brilyn Fletcher as “Tracy Turnblad” in "Hairspray." The awards ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.