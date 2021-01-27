The following students made the honor roll for the second nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, and Donovan Robinson.
Fourth grade: Autumn Foster and Camilia Galvez.
Seventh grade: Lenore Migues and Alora Signo.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Arianna Boone, Tieraney, Esteban Jandres Zelaya, Hailey Lewis, Alivia Merriweather, Kelly Morales, Meya Phillip, Jeymari Robeles King, Alyssa Shine, Zuri Wallace, and Michael Zarate.
Second grade: Ethan Alagban, Gabriella Avalos, Blake Bordelon, Naomi Brown, Joseph Cummins, Xavian Galvan, Alessiah Garcia-Rodriguez, John Lopez, and Andy Wang.
Third grade: Michaela Davis and Yosalena Rivera.
Fourth grade: Jur'Nea Davis, Aerienna Irvin, Blaire Keels, Ka’Drean Reagor, Kaylee Sampson, and Ayden Villarreal.
Fifth grade: TJ Alagban, Laith Almustafa, Elrisha Darby, Madison Edwards, and Alexa James Holloway.
Seventh grade: Kelisa Jones and Gabriel Portal.
Eighth grade: Adrian Maldonado and Salvador Rivera.
