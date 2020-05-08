Friendswood ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation was selected as the recipient for the 2020 Texas Education Foundation Network Outstanding Achievement Award. The honor is awarded to the foundation for the Mustang Association Student Grant Committee Meetings. The group received a $2,000 grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation at its annual conference in April in San Marcos.

