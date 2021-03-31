The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year at Hitchcock Primary School.
All A’s
First grade: King Alvarez, Kenleigh Anderson, Layla Asher, David Benavidas Hernandez, Braxton Bonnette, Haylen Booth, Jayden Calhoun, Jonathan Carcano, Aubree Cash, Kadin Collins, Isiah Copland, Abbigail Cuello, Naomie Dillon, Ka’Mori Evans, Cristian fuentes Vasquez, Gilbert Garay-Gonzalez, Brant,y Gearheart, Danielle Hanrahan, Jaydan Harrison, Hunter Harwell, Nevaeh Hernandez, Lillian Jones, Mi’Lia Justice, Captain Lawson, Chandler Mabin, Mia Martinez, Kenneth Martins, Jack McDowell, Josephine Mitial, Tyler Morris, Mason Morris, Mysti Pashia, Ne’Vaeh Patrick, Grabriel Perez, Rileigh Phillips, Matthew Pidcoke, Royce Ramos, Coral Rentas, Roman Reyess, Amelia Rodriguez, Analilith Rodriguez, Landon Ruiz, Mia Salazar, Avery Scofelia, Alayna Scypion, Aubrey Simboli, Sunnie Vanegas, and Jose Villanueva.
Second grade: Michael Bateman, Grayson Byrd, Laila Cervantes, Racheal Cervantes, Angel Cuhna, William Donovan, Paige Duschamp, Nathalia Evans, Sophia Fasion, Raven George, Zander Gomez-Rubio, Leslie Gonzalez, Tay’Brein Harvey, Joel Hernandez, Mi’Cayla james, Madison Johnson, Alana Johnston, Kennedy Jones, Carter Mabin, Aaliyah Maupin, Marcus Price Griffin, Jase Sample, Atiana Scott, Nora Shuttlesworth, Jasmine Stevens, Dalton Stock, Jewel Stuart, Brooklynn Vanegas, Henry Vogel, Koleby Wells, Adelyn Whitaker, Myli Williams, and Evan Williams Igwonobe.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Nadia Ben, Samuel Benavidez, Zaevier Bowen, Shaun Bryant, Juliana Bustamante, Kaelynn Cantrell, Collin Castro, Cole Dohman, Curtis Fate, De’Mariyah Hines, Leonard Jones, Navon Kenney, Shanacey Lawson, Ayleen Lopez, Jeremiah Marroney, Geraldine Paniagua, Cason Queen , Stevie Romero, Taylor Schlotter, Stephanie Sharp, Layken Smith, Declan Toups, Carissa White, Trinity Wilson, and Logan Wolf.
Second grade: Jazlynn Aguilar, Leonardo Alejandro, Salvador Benavidez, Dylan Bogani, Roselynn Bustamante, Alaric Cantu, Saul Cedillo, Kadin Cummings, Harmonie Day-Hardy, Ryleigh Dotson, and Amy Flores Ortega.
