Kristen Carlson receives special tribute

Kristen Carlson, past president of the Rotary Club of Galveston, displays the special tribute she received on behalf of her club at the recent 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America held recently at Moody Gardens. Also pictured, from left, Jim Byrom, president, and Charlie Tinsley, Rotarian and executive director of the Bay Area Council.
