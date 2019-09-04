Kiwanis Club of Galveston happenings 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Kiwanis Club of Galveston recognized two members with reaching membership milestones in the organization. Guy Taylor Jr., left, was recognized for 20 years of service, and James Miller with 43 years of service. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBacliff killer sentenced for threatening prosecutors' lifeTwo people wounded in La Marque shootingMotorcyclist killed in head-on crash in League CityTwo killed in fiery crash on FM 2004 in HitchcockMan's body found in the Hitchcock BayouAfter deadly shooting, La Marque residents call for end of violenceTexas City man gets life for assault convictionOne person dies in from Sunday night car shooting in La MarqueDickinson man opens door to gun barrel, 3 woundedDeadly stretch of road in Hitchcock under scrutiny CollectionsPhotos: La Marque vs Ball High School FootballPhotos: Santa Fe vs Dobie FootballPhotos: Astros 8, Rays 6Photos: Dickinson vs. George RanchPhotos: Astros 11, Rockies 6Photos: Texans 30, Lions 23Photos: Astros 14, Rockies 3Photos: Astros 11, Angels 2Photos: Astros 5, Tigers 4 CommentedMost opposed to social democracy couldn't define it (76)Galveston police deserve an apology for overreaction (76)Trump's base has gotten nothing but his rhetoric (65)Shame on President Trump and his ardent followers (49)Newspaper should stop cherry-picking articles (42)Photos of man led by mounted Galveston officers draw outcry (41)Witness: Officer told Neely to walk or be dragged (40)Reynolds v. Sims is why socialists dominate Texas (37)Democrats to blame for decline of great cities (36)Taxpayers are buying votes for Trump (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.