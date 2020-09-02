Local student accepted into graduate fellowship

Griffin Glenn, a 2015 graduate of Clear Falls High School, is attending graduate school at Stanford University with support from a U.S. Department of Energy Fellowship. Glenn is one of five first-year recipients of the Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration Stewardship Science Graduate Fellowship in 2020, supporting his studies in plasma physics. Only about 5 percent of applicants are chosen to receive the fellowship each year.

