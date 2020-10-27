Santa Fe High School celebrates homecoming

Brooklynn Butler was crowned homecoming queen, and Brock Radicioni was crowned homecoming king for Santa Fe High School at its homecoming game Oct. 8 in Santa Fe. In true Santa Fe fashion, the district, students, staff and community worked together to ensure that homecoming honored Indian traditions which resulted in a successful event for all who participated.

