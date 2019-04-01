Twins represent USA in sailing competition

Ranked nationally as No. 1 and No. 2 in their age division, fraternal twins James and Nathan Pine, got a chance to represent the USA at the International Palamos 30th Year Regatta in February in Spain. The twins, who are fifth-graders at Windsong Intermediate School, also got a chance to practice with the USA National Team on March 28-29 in Los Angeles. The boys are the youngest competitors on the team.