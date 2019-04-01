Twins represent USA in sailing competition

Ranked nationally as No. 1 and No. 2 in their age division, fraternal twins James and Nathan Pine, got a chance to represent the USA at the International Palamos 30th Year Regatta in February in Spain. The twins, who are fifth-graders at Windsong Intermediate School, also got a chance to practice with the USA National Team on March 28-29 in Los Angeles. The boys are the youngest competitors on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.