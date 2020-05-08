Local student receives scholarship

League City resident Kaylee Morales, a senior at Clear Falls High School, was one of 40 recipients of the 2020 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. dependents' scholarships. Morales will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall, and is the daughter of Mike and Cristan Morales, who both work for the company.

