Graduates of the 31st Law Enforcement Academy of Galveston College include (front row, from left) Ryan Zuniga, Veronica De La Garza, and Roxanna Donowho; (back row, from left) Eric Vela, Alan Sweis, Mario Reyes, Corey Presley, James Mason, Barrington Hanna, Jesse Ellisor and Paulino Cisneros. Not pictured is Alexian Barnes. The ceremony took place May 21 on its campus. A presentation of special awards included the Top Gun award for the best marksmanship on the firing range by cadet Paulino Cisneros. The top academic achievement award went to Eric Vela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.