Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston partnered with the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit to receive and distribute Toys for Tots for deserving youngsters in Galveston County. The drive was held Nov. 20 at Fisherman's Wharf. Pictured from left are Rotarians Ruth Suhler, Don Davison, Kyle Albright, Ulli Budelmann, and Mike Guarino. Representing the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit were Staff Sgt. Inscore Harley, second from left, and Sgt. Victor Johnson, center. Also pictured, Phillip Caballero, far right, Guarino's grandson.

