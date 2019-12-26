Gingerbread house replica presented to Vera Bell Gary

Vera Bell Gary, center, founder of the 1867 Settlement African-American Historic Preservation Committee, was presented with a gingerbread replica of the 1887 Bell House in Texas City from Susan Bryan, left, and Adrienne Bell. The presentation was given in commemoration of Gary's 94th birthday on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.