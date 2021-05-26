Clear Creek ISD names Secondary Teacher of the Year

Andrea Newby, a teacher at Bayside Intermediate School in the Clear Creek Independent School District, was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2021. She was honored at an award breakfast sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Space Center, League City and Seabrook on May 13. Picture from left is Raymond Moore, president of Rotary Club of Space Center; Edie Houlden, president of Rotary Club of Seabrook; Newby; Jane McFaddin, president of Rotary Club of League City; and Eric Williams, superintendent.