Katherine Mathews receives Girl Scout Award

Katherine Mathews, a senior at Clear Creek High School was recently awarded with a Gold Award Girl Scout Award. Mathews, with the help of 24 community volunteers, built three Little Free Libraries in Galveston, League City and Kemah. Mathews collected 136 donated books through a National Honor Society book drive. She also received 60 donated books from other sources.
