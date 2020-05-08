Friendswood Library earns excellence award

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 1:32 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.