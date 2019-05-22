Local credit union donates to UHCL Autism Center

Since 2014, Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union has donated $1,000 annually to the University of Houston-Clear Lake's Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities and its outreach programs. Pictured from left are Dorothea Lerman, from UHCL, and credit union representatives Julia Arcenaux, Rebeca Gonzalez, Jessica Rodriguez, Marissa Alvarez, and Caylee Smith.
