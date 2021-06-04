Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sex offender status may have contributed to Texas City beating death, police say
- Man gets deferred probation for negligent homicide
- Two drown in separate Sunday incidents, sheriff says
- Man shot to death in Texas City
- Texas to enter uncharted water with permit-less carry
- 11-year-old pulled from water in Galveston on Sunday dies
- Commodore to get refreshed; Gumbo Diner to expand; Massive RV resort planned for Bolivar
- East Beach residents in Galveston contest drive-up access point with chain
- American National opens parking garage, sky bridge in downtown Galveston
- Galveston County commissioner calls $14 million Highway 87 raising a 'failure'
Collections
Commented
- I still believe Trump won the 2020 election (106)
- Election integrity bill seeks to unring fraud bell (48)
- Republicans do not care about the American people (48)
- Democrats work to shield millionaires from taxation (35)
- Racism must be harder to see when you're looking down (34)
- Progressives stole the 2020 US census count (34)
- Guest commentary: An explosive danger lurks beneath US democracy (33)
- History will not be kind to today's Texas GOP (29)
- America's immigration allure is not a new issue (28)
- Galveston's proposed cart rules miss the mark, some argue (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.