Dominic Villarreal trains to be a Navy future warfighter

Seaman Dominic Villarreal, native of Texas City, and a student at Naval Education and Training command, in Great Lakes, Illinois, is training to learn the necessary skills needed to be a quartermaster. A quartermaster is responsible for the safe navigation of Navy warships. Villarreal, a 2018 graduate of Texas City High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Texas City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription