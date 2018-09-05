FHS and Higginbotham partner for scholarship

Friendswood High School, the Friendswood High School Parent-Teacher Organization, and Higginbotham, the largest insurance firm based in Texas, partnered to raise money for FHS student scholarships. Pictured are Daniel Turner (scholarship recipient), Celine Wilson, Higginbotham representative and vice president of PTO, Kim Montz, Bailey Pray (scholarship recipient), Tammy Lewis, president of PTO, Lily Presley (scholarship recipient), McKenna Fridye (scholarship recipient), and Ryan Moss, of Higginbotham Insurance.
