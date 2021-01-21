Texas Master Naturalist good news

Marie Asscherick, a Galveston Bay Area Chapter Texas Master Naturalist, was recently recognized by the Texas Master Naturalist organization for completing 15,000 volunteer service hours, which equals over seven years of full-time employment. The organization provides educational, outreach and conservation services designed to improve the management of the area’s natural resources. Marie completed her master naturalist training in 2000 and has participated in many chapter activities, including bird surveys and bat education.