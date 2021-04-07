The principal of Kubacak Elementary School in Santa Fe recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
All A's
Second grade: Gunner Froebel, Kaitlyn Johnson, Liam Patterson, Raelyn Sewell, Hannah Bucior, Jaysa Butler, Kylie Cottrill, Brennan Farlow, Annison Kelly, Addison Miller, Presley Ott, Jordyn Plite, Rylee Ruiz, Wyatt Bares, Bryce Battista, Tyler Bradley, Colbie Carson, Madilynn Finch, Jace Garcia, Stella Hedo, Andrew Hodge, Jacob Hooter, Jaxxson Mccool, Aiden Richard, Jordan Simmons, Brantley Sinibaldi, Benjamin Ungurean, Konnor Worthey, Raegan Zurborg, Kyle Cruse, John Garza, Amelia Harden, Paxton Kirby, Natalie Koteras, David Langley, Brynnley Noble, Ella Purifoy, Stephen Sifuentes, Addisyn Vowell, Emma Bucior, Slade Click, Ellie Itzep, Charlize Martinez, Arturo Rios, Laura Juarez, and George Keaton Watson.
Third grade: Eli Spencer, Benjamin Bailey, Tiger Tuck, Christopher Bailey, Raelynn Bryant, Grant Gaido, Kinley Thomas, Ximena DeLaMora, Kynlee Ingram, Reese Welch, Rachel Shubert, Kieran Bradley, Rylan Winkelman, and Paisley Schmid.
Fourth grade: Emma Bourbon, Haley Bozeman, Baron Harvey, Kyli Rau, MacKayla Gibbs, Emma Johnson, Jaylee Butler, Cooper Cloteaux, Skylee Patterson, Brayden Vassallo, Chloe Brock, Avery Krenek, Makayla Batista, Aiden Hanssard, Isaac Haven, Makenzie Ott, Lena Wills, Liam Davis, Mason Richardson, Daisy Gardea, and Jade Otis.
Fifth grade: Kade Cruse, Sydney Rutledge, Rider Warren, Tori Hayes, Libby Nichols, Steven Henderson, Trayce Nava, Ian Lloyd, and Connor Enfinger.
A/B honor roll
Second grade: Carson Luongo, Kimber Butcher, Ashlynn Thompson, Marlow Rozycki, Carlie Cino, Daryl Gardiner, James Garza, Mason Pace, Alayna Radicioni, Caysen Richardson, Corbin Ross, Hope Jacob, James Nelson, Rylee Spencer, Kael Spurbeck, Annabella Wood, Mason Adolph, Braden Buck, Tinsley Pickett, and Giancarlo Terrasas.
Third grade: Nicholas Clements, Stormilynn Jenkins, Mckenzee Burkham, Parker Carroll, David Combs, Shyla Steele-Jones, Isabella Clark, Emma Griggs, Aiden Gutierrez, Nicholas Koenig, Brystol Perry, Kinley Reynolds, Kimberly Kessinger, Joseph Lopez, Hayden Puccetti, Trey Duree, Michael Jensen, Leilani Medina, Easten Miller, Hunter Puccetti, Kylee Smith, Aubrey Tilitzki, Zoey Watkins, Jenna Lance, Raylan McDermott, Charlotte McKinney, and Annabella Rogers.
Fourth grade: Tripp Baker, Benjamin Cantrell, Mason Fornea, Zachary Livingston, Charlie Loftin, Kinley Worthey, Nevaeh Bey, Charles Griffin, Tessa Jackson, Julia Johnson, Dean Koteras, Justin Russell, Jake Stringer, Koltyn Armbrester, Kylie Davenport, Kyle Derrick-Pena, Fischer Dickson, Connor Jones, Coty McGuire, Aldo Rios, Selene Sifuentes, Laiden Tallman, Elizabeth Wicker, Kaylin Cottrill, Brooklynn Hardy, Jaycee Parker, Macee Salinas , Aubrey Slaydon, Wuendolyn Calel, Von Cooper, Charlie Hefner, Anlyn Johnson, Connor Kreger, Cobie Williams, Matrix Boutwell, Elle Evans, Gabriella Gaido, Mayden Martin, Hadley Bass, Avarie Pearson, Summer Rudolph, Trace Stringer, Samuel Ungurean, Zachary Rodriguez, and Dessa Wolf.
Fifth grade: Kennedy Riske, Adan De La Mora, Hannah Duran, Jaxon Haddix, Adrian Hernandez, Shea Born, Jaymasen Butler, Kayden Clements, Sean Cook, Vincent Delao, Dannica Krajewski, Ian Molenda, Avery Pohoriles, Izabella Reyna, Carter Shirey, Gabriel Whiteman, Nathan Boman, Brenton Cossey, Bailey Grube, Aidan Selgado, Ziva Tylor, Lane Welsh, Trinity Bradley, Jacob Hodge, Katelynn Lopez, and Colton Watkins.
